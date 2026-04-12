Goa: Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Fires Rifle During Gathering

A tragic shooting in Goa has resulted in the death of a young woman after a man allegedly fired a rifle during a social gathering, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances and legality of the firearm.

Key Points A 22-year-old woman died after being shot in the neck with a rifle in Sanguem, Goa.

The accused, Shwet Gawde, allegedly pointed the rifle at the victim and pulled the trigger.

Police have arrested Gawde and registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Authorities are investigating how the rifle was brought to the house and its licensing status.

The incident occurred during a gathering of friends at a private residence.

A 22-year-old woman died after a man allegedly pulled the trigger of a rifle during a gathering at a house in Sanguem village in Kushavati district of Goa on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred during a gathering of friends at a house.

The accused, Shwet Gawde (22), allegedly brought out a rifle and carelessly pointed it at Tanvi Ghadi. He asked her whether he should shoot before allegedly pulling the trigger recklessly, said Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai.

The bullet struck Ghadi in the neck, leading to her death on the spot.

Police in Quepem have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the firing. The accused has been arrested for murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Officials said they are also investigating how the rifle was brought to the house and whether it was licensed.