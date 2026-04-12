HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Goa: Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Fires Rifle During Gathering

Goa: Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Fires Rifle During Gathering

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 22:42 IST

A tragic shooting in Goa has resulted in the death of a young woman after a man allegedly fired a rifle during a social gathering, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances and legality of the firearm.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old woman died after being shot in the neck with a rifle in Sanguem, Goa.
  • The accused, Shwet Gawde, allegedly pointed the rifle at the victim and pulled the trigger.
  • Police have arrested Gawde and registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
  • Authorities are investigating how the rifle was brought to the house and its licensing status.
  • The incident occurred during a gathering of friends at a private residence.

A 22-year-old woman died after a man allegedly pulled the trigger of a rifle during a gathering at a house in Sanguem village in Kushavati district of Goa on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred during a gathering of friends at a house.

 

The accused, Shwet Gawde (22), allegedly brought out a rifle and carelessly pointed it at Tanvi Ghadi. He asked her whether he should shoot before allegedly pulling the trigger recklessly, said Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai.

The bullet struck Ghadi in the neck, leading to her death on the spot.

Police in Quepem have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the firing. The accused has been arrested for murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Officials said they are also investigating how the rifle was brought to the house and whether it was licensed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

British woman found dead in Goa; 1 held
British woman found dead in Goa; 1 held
Missing Woman Found Dead in Gonda, Police Investigate Murder
Missing Woman Found Dead in Gonda, Police Investigate Murder
Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning
Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning
Army officer kills lover for pressuring him to marry her
Army officer kills lover for pressuring him to marry her
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport0:39

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO