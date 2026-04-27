Two Arrested After Woman Shot Dead At Shimla Temple

A woman was tragically killed in Shimla during a temple ceremony, leading to the arrest of two individuals and prompting a ban on weapons at religious events.

Key Points A woman was killed by a gunshot during a temple ceremony in Shimla district.

Police have arrested two men, Rajat Sohta and Amit alias Rohit Bhapta, in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred during a celebration at a newly constructed temple in Kulgaon village.

The district administration has banned carrying weapons to religious events following the incident.

An investigation is underway, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Arms Act.

Two persons have been arrested after a woman was shot dead during a religious ceremony at a village in Shimla district, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Sohta (28) and Amit alias Rohit Bhapta (32), both residents of Rohru.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a consecration ceremony of a newly constructed temple of a local deity in Kulgaon village. While everyone was dancing, the accused fired a bullet -- prima facie, as part of the celebration, according to police.

Details Of The Fatal Shooting

The bullet hit Ritika (26), a resident of Rohru, and killed her on the spot, police said, adding that the accused then fled the scene.

Police reached the village as soon as information about the incident was received and recovered the dead body.

Investigation And Arrests

Crucial evidence was collected from the spot, and the weapon used in the incident was also seized, police said. After a search, the two accused were taken into custody, they added.

Legal Action And New Regulations

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 103 (1) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Chirgaon police station, and further investigation is underway.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the district administration has now banned carrying weapons to such occasions and has also warned of stern action if these orders are violated.