News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 sisters shot dead in Delhi, killing triggers political row

2 sisters shot dead in Delhi, killing triggers political row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 18, 2023 19:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gunmen allegedly shot dead two women in southwest Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday over a suspected financial dispute with their brother, police said.

IMAGE: Family members mourn after two women were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram, New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three accused have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident at RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti, they said.

In grainy footage from a purported video shot by local residents, gunshots can be heard amid a barrage of abuse.

 

The video also purports to show the gunmen firing their weapons before escaping while one woman is seen lying on the ground as the locals scream in panic.

The incident has triggered a political slugfest in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while condoling the deaths of the two women, asserted that if the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation had control over the Delhi's law-and-order system, Delhi would have been the safest place.

The Lt Governor has control over public order, land and police in the national capital.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, on the other hand, said the incident was the fallout of personal enmity.

Sharing details about the incident, the police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother Lalit about his sisters being shot at.

"Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot where it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed," said a senior police officer.

The victims have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother Lalit and the motive seems to have been a monetary dispute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

"The prime accused and his two associates were arrested in connection with the incident," he added.

They have been identified as Arun, Michael and Dev, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Lal, another brother of the victims, said, "My elder brother Lalit had given money to someone as a loan. On Saturday, when my brother asked them to return the money, a heated argument took place with the accused and a few others."

Around 2 am on Sunday, when they were asleep, some people allegedly started shouting and knocking on the door of their residence, Lal said.

Fearing a mishap, Lal said he called their relatives, including his two sisters who lived in the same lane. But the people had left by then.

"Later, they returned with pistols. They had come to target my brother. Instead, my two sisters who rushed to rescue him were shot at by the accused My sisters fell unconscious and the men escaped," he added.

Attacking Lt Governor V K Saxena over the incident, Kejriwal said, 'Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure.'

'Those who are responsible for handling the law-and-order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation,' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

'Had the law-and-order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest,' he added in a tweet in Hindi.

Other AAP leaders also echoed Kejriwal's sentiment.

Reacting to Kejriwal's comments, Lekhi told PTI, "I want to remind the people of Delhi that this is the same Arvind Kejriwal whose MLAs were involved in (the) Delhi riots. They were involved in killing IB (Intelligence Bureau) officer Ankit. Gulel (catapults), guns (and) petrol bombs were supplied by these people. Can such people be given the responsibility of law and order?"

The Union Minister of State for Culture stressed that the RK Puram incident was the fallout of personal enmity and the government did not have any role in it.

She said, "Wherever such an incident has happened, the role of the government is to register an FIR and take strict action against the accused and produce them in the court of law.

"The system of trial courts is under the Delhi government. So, whenever this case comes up in the court, in this case, the Saket court, you should ensure that the guilty are punished."

When asked about Kejriwal's allegations, Lekhi said, "The person who does not understand the law is sitting as the chief minister. I am surprised at this."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Delhi murder: Break-up drove accused to kill girl
Delhi murder: Break-up drove accused to kill girl
'These murders look very suspicious'
'These murders look very suspicious'
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
Miss You Baba: Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day
Miss You Baba: Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day
PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Autopsy reveals the brutality of Sakshi's murder

Autopsy reveals the brutality of Sakshi's murder

New twist in Mumbai murder, accused claims to be HIV+

New twist in Mumbai murder, accused claims to be HIV+

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances