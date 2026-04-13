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Man Arrested After College Student Murdered in Himachal Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 15:12 IST

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A 19-year-old college student was tragically murdered in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of a suspect as the community demands justice.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old college student was murdered in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.
  • The victim was allegedly attacked by two assailants on a motorcycle who slit her throat.
  • Police have arrested a 36-year-old man, Rishu Patial, in connection with the murder.
  • Locals apprehended the suspect after he attempted to hide in nearby fields.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 19-year-old college girl was killed on Monday by two bike-borne assailants, who allegedly slit her throat in Mandi district, police said.

The police arrested Rishu Patial, 36, a resident of Thiron village in Mandi's Gopalpur, they said.

 

The incident occurred when the girl, Siya Guleria, was on her way to college. At that time, two unidentified assailants, riding on a bike, intercepted her and brutally assaulted her with a sharp weapon, slitting her throat, police said.

While the girl succumbed to injuries on the spot, the accused then fled from the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. In the meantime, locals found the accused, who has been hiding in nearby fields. Locals said that he even tried to attack them with the weapon used in the murder, but they were successful in taking him down.

The enraged villagers then recovered the weapon and immediately informed the police. The situation got tense as locals demanded the accused be hanged while the police team took his custody and assured strict action against him.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar, said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway. He also said that the exact cause of the crime is being ascertained as police are interrogating the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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