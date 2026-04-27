Woman Shot Dead At Shimla Ceremony, Accused Arrested

A woman was tragically killed in a Shimla village during a religious ceremony, prompting a swift police response and the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Key Points A woman was shot dead during a religious ceremony in Kulgaon village, Shimla district.

The victim, Ritika, was killed by a bullet fired during the consecration of a new temple.

Police have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the shooting.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act.

One person has been arrested after a woman was shot dead during a religious ceremony at a village in Shimla district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ritika (26), a resident of Andhra Village in Rohru, Shimla.

Details of the Shimla Shooting Incident

The incident occurred on Sunday during a consecration ceremony of a newly constructed temple of a local deity in Kulgaon village. While everyone was dancing, the accused fired a bullet -- prima facie, as part of the celebration, according to police.

The bullet hit Ritika and killed her on the spot, police said, adding that the accused then fled the scene.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Police reached the village as soon as information about the incident was received and recovered the dead body.

Crucial evidence was collected from the spot, and the weapon used in the incident was also seized, police said. After a search, the accused was taken into custody, they added.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 103 (1) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Chirgaon police station, and further investigation is underway.