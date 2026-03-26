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Home  » News » Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead in Pakur Jail: Suicide Investigation Launched

Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead in Pakur Jail: Suicide Investigation Launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 23:34 IST

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An undertrial prisoner in Jharkhand's Pakur district has died by suicide in jail, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the potential causes.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • An undertrial prisoner, Sanjhali Hembrom, was found dead in a bathroom at the Pakur divisional jail in Jharkhand.
  • Police are investigating the suicide of the woman, who was accused of murdering her husband.
  • The woman was arrested in connection with her husband's murder, which allegedly occurred earlier this year.
  • Authorities are working to determine the reasons behind the undertrial prisoner's suicide in the Pakur jail.

A woman undertrial prisoner hanged herself inside a bathroom at the divisional jail in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Thursday evening, an official said.

"The woman attempted suicide inside the bathroom of the divisional jail. She was taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead," Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar said.

 

SP Nidhi Dwivedi identified the deceased as Sanjhali Hembrom, a resident of Kolajora within Pakur Town police station limits.

She had been lodged in jail in connection with the murder of her husband, Jhandu Hansda, earlier this year.

"We are investigating the case, and further details, including the reason behind the incident, will be ascertained," Dwivedi told PTI.

According to police, Hembrom was arrested after allegedly killing her husband by hitting him with a stick.

A case in this connection was registered at Pakur Town police station on February 17, 2026.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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