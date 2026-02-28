Protests Erupt After Undertrial Prisoner Dies in Buxar Jail

The death of an undertrial prisoner in Buxar Central Jail, Bihar, under suspicious circumstances has ignited protests and demands for a thorough investigation into alleged foul play and potential jail official misconduct.

The death of an undertrial prisoner in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail triggered protests by family members and locals who alleged foul play, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Virat Nagar in the district.

Singh was lodged in the central jail on February 12 in connection with a case registered at Town police station for allegedly selling liquor.

Jail superintendent Gyanita Gaurav told reporters, "Singh was suffering from jaundice and had been under treatment. He suffered a heart attack at 9.47 am and was taken to the hospital at 9.51 am, where he was declared dead."

Allegations of Foul Play

However, relatives alleged there were injury marks on Singh's cheeks, neck, chest and abdomen.

The victim's wife alleged that Singh had been in good health during a meeting with her two days earlier and was expecting bail on March 2.

"If it were a heart attack, there would not be so many injury marks," she said, alleging he was probably "beaten to death" inside the jail.

Protests and Demands for Investigation

The allegations triggered protests at the hospital and later on Station Road near Jyoti Prakash Chowk, where numerous people gathered, blocked traffic from about 6 pm to 8:30 pm, and set tyres ablaze, officials said.

The blockade was lifted only after senior administrative officers reportedly held talks with the protesters and assured a high-level inquiry and strict action against those found guilty.

Police officials, including Sadar SDPO Gaurav Kumar Pandey and Town SHO Manoj Kumar Singh reached the spot and assured an impartial probe.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered against officials of the central jail, police said.

Protesters alleged an attempt was made to obtain signatures on a document stating Singh, who was said to be suffering from jaundice, had died suddenly.

They demanded a government job for the widow, compensation, and criminal action against jail officials. Singh is survived by wife and two children.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report and findings of the inquiry are completed.