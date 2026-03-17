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Home  » News » Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband

Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 22:21 IST

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A 22-year-old woman in Jharkhand has been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, involving poisoning and strangulation, amidst marital discord and suspicions of infidelity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman in Jharkhand has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband and then strangling him.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing dislike for her husband and prior marital disputes.
  • Police recovered the cloth used in the strangulation, which had traces of vomit, and the woman's mobile phone.
  • The investigation revealed the woman allegedly had a relationship with another man.
  • The couple, married in 2024, had a one-year-old son, and the wife frequently stayed at her maternal home.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband and then strangling him to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place under the Navajaypur Police Station limits in Katri village.

 

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Yadav said the accused has confessed to the crime. Police have recovered the cloth allegedly used in strangulating the 24-year-old man, which bore traces of vomit, along with the accused's mobile phone.

According to police, the victim's father, Satyendra Yadav, lodged a complaint on Monday stating that his son, Pankaj Kumar Yadav, died under suspicious circumstances.

"A special investigation team was formed. On reaching the spot, the team found the body of the deceased lying inside a room. His wife was also present there," the SDPO said.

During the inspection, police found a piece of cloth near the body with vomit stains and blood-like marks, raising suspicion of foul play.

Investigation and Confession

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that she did not like her husband and had mixed some tablets in his food.

Police said that when the victim's condition deteriorated and he started vomiting, she allegedly strangled him using a cloth.

The couple had married in 2024 and have a one-year-old son. Police said the accused used to spend most of her time at her maternal home.

Further Details

Investigators also said there had been prior disputes between the couple. The police also claimed that the accused was involved in a relationship with another man.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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