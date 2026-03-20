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Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 19:45 IST

A man's alleged suicide inside a Jharkhand police station after being detained on his wife's complaint has triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and potential police negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man detained in a Jharkhand police station allegedly died by suicide after his wife filed a complaint against him.
  • The man was detained following allegations of assault under the influence of alcohol.
  • An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death in police custody.
  • Conflicting reports exist regarding the method of suicide, with police claiming a thread garland was used and doctors citing hanging as the cause of death.
  • Authorities have promised strict action against anyone found guilty of negligence or wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

A 40-year-old man, who was detained following a complaint by his wife, allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Friday, an officer said.

Vijay Yadav, a resident of Parsabad Katiya village, was detained on Thursday night after his wife, Chameli Devi, lodged a complaint at the Parsabad police outpost, alleging that he had assaulted her under the influence of alcohol, he said.

 

He was subsequently taken to the Jainagar police station, he added.

Around 11 am on Friday, his wife and daughter visited the police station to meet him and left shortly afterwards. During this period, Yadav allegedly took advantage of the brief absence of police personnel and died by suicide, the officer said.

He was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police claimed that Yadav used a thread garland (mala) around his neck to end his life, while doctors said the cause of death was hanging.

Investigation into the Incident

Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh said an inquiry committee headed by DSP (Headquarters) Ratibhan Singh has been constituted to probe the incident.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board under the supervision of a magistrate, he said.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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