Madhya Pradesh Inmate Attempts Suicide by Swallowing Bangle Pieces

Madhya Pradesh Inmate Attempts Suicide by Swallowing Bangle Pieces

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 18:08 IST

A 35-year-old woman inmate in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, attempted suicide by swallowing bangle pieces and is now receiving critical care in Bhopal, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Photograph: Courtesy Mohammed Faizal/Twitter

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old woman inmate in Betul jail attempted suicide by swallowing pieces of her bangles.
  • The inmate, Poonam, was in jail for allegedly murdering her husband.
  • She was rushed to Bhopal for advanced medical care due to her critical condition.
  • Senior jail officials have been informed, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

A 35-year-old woman inmate of the district jail in Betul in Madhya Pradesh tried to end her life on Saturday by swallowing bangle pieces, following which she was rushed in a critical condition to Bhopal for advanced medical care, an official said.

Poonam was in jail since December 17 last year for allegedly murdering her husband Raju Uike, in charge jailer Yogesh Sharma told reporters.

 

At around 10:30am, she swallowed pieces of her bangles with the aim of ending her life, as per police.

She was first taken to Betul district hospital, where doctors diagnosed her condition as serious, following which it was decided to rush her to a facility in Bhopal, police.

Senior officials were informed and a probe has begun in the incident, Sharma added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
