Home  » News » Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri

Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 27, 2026 19:12 IST

A woman and her daughter tragically died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, following a suspected suicide attempt by consuming poison, highlighting the devastating impact of depression after a family loss.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman and her 19-year-old daughter died in Lakhimpur Kheri after allegedly consuming poison in a suicide attempt.
  • The woman's elder daughter is in critical condition at the district hospital.
  • Police suspect the suicide attempt was triggered by depression following a recent death in the family.
  • The incident occurred in Kakori village in the Mailani area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

A 50-year-old woman and her teenage daughter died, while her another daughter is battling for life, after the three of them consumed poison in an alleged suicide bid here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Kakori village in Mailani area.

 

The deceased were identified as Phool Kumari (50) and her younger daughter Nimisha (19). Her elder daughter Kanchan (24) has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, police said.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said, "The mother and one daughter died after consuming a poisonous substance. The third victim was rushed to the district hospital. Her condition is critical."

Preliminary investigation has suggested that they took the extreme step as they were depressed over a recent death in the family, Garg said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
