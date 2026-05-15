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Electrocution Kills Woman And Nephew In Shahjahanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:53 IST

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A tragic electrocution incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of a woman and her nephew while they were drawing water from a hand pump due to a short circuit.

Key Points

  • A woman and her nephew died from electrocution in Shahjahanpur while using a hand pump.
  • The incident occurred due to a short circuit in the water motor connected to the hand pump.
  • The woman was electrocuted when she touched the tap, and her nephew was electrocuted while trying to save her.
  • Villagers switched off the motor after hearing screams, but the victims were declared dead at the hospital.
  • Police are investigating the electrocution incident.

A woman and her nephew died of electrocution while drawing water from a hand pump installed outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Friday, police said.

Details of the Electrocution Incident

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhanware said the incident took place in Hasanapur village under the Khudaganj police station area.

 

She said Ranna Devi (38) had gone to fetch water from a government hand pump installed outside her house.

As soon as the water motor was switched on, a short circuit caused electric current to pass through the hand pump.

"When the woman touched the tap to fill water, she came in contact with the current and started writhing in pain. Seeing his aunt struggling, her nephew Vivek (19) rushed to save her, but he too got electrocuted after touching her," the officer said.

Immediate Response and Investigation

According to police, villagers present nearby heard screams and switched off the motor before informing family members.

The family rushed both victims to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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