Rajasthan Farmer and Son Electrocuted While Working in Field

A tragic accident in Rajasthan claims the lives of a farmer and his son, who were electrocuted while working in their field after a live wire contacted their fertiliser trolley.

Key Points A farmer and his son in Rajasthan died after being electrocuted by a live wire.

The electrocution occurred while they were spreading fertiliser in their field using a trolley.

A live wire came into contact with the trolley, causing the electrocution.

The victims, Govardhan and Narendra Dangi, were residents of Kharkhada village.

A farmer and his son died by electrocution after they came in contact with an exposed live wire while working in an agriculture field in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said.

The incident apparently occurred while the two were using a trolley to spread fertiliser in the field. A live wire hanging overhead came in contact with the trolley, electrocuting the vehicle and inflicting severe burns to the father-son duo, police said.

Villagers rushed them to the local community health centre, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Govardhan (60) and his son Narendra Dangi (25), residents of Kharkhada village, Arnod police station incharge Shivlal Meena said, adding that a post-mortem examinations have been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the family.