Two Minor Girls Die In UP Suicide Attempt

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, two minor girls died after their mother attempted suicide due to a suspected family dispute.

Key Points Two minor girls died from asphyxiation in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, after their mother's alleged suicide attempt.

The mother, Anita, allegedly set herself on fire inside a closed room in her house due to a family dispute.

The daughters, Vandna and Jasprit, were inside the room and suffocated from the heavy smoke.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in the absence of the woman's husband.

Two minor girls died of asphyxiation after their mother attempted self-immolation after an alleged family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

Details Of The Incident

According to police, Anita (30), wife of Jassi, a resident of Kairana town, allegedly set herself on fire on the bed inside a room of her house.

As the flames picked up, heavy smoke accumulated inside the closed room.

Anita's daughters Vandna (10) and one-and-a-half-year-old Jasprit, who were inside the room at the time, were suffocated and fell unconscious.

Police Investigation

Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said police rushed to the spot after receiving the information, and shifted the injured woman and her children to a hospital.

Doctors declared Vandna and Jasprit dead on arrival, while Anita is undergoing treatment. The children's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Possible Motive

According to local residents, the incident took place in the absence of Anita's husband Jassi.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to have triggered the woman's attempt to kill herself.

An investigation is underway, they said.