UP Woman Hacked to Death by Nephew After Family Argument

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was tragically killed after being attacked with a spade by her nephew during a family dispute, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about violence stemming from domestic conflicts.

Key Points A woman in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly murdered by her nephew during a heated family dispute.

The victim, Ravita Devi, was attacked with a spade and died at the scene.

Two children were injured while trying to intervene in the violent altercation.

Police have detained the accused's mother and sister for questioning as the main suspect remains at large.

The incident highlights the tragic consequences of escalating family conflicts in rural India.

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with a spade by her nephew following a dispute between women of two families in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Two children were also injured in the incident when they tried to intervene, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravita Devi, wife of Umesh Vishwakarma, who currently works abroad.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between the two families, who are relatives, in Rampur Banhar village under Mahuadih police station limits late Wednesday.

During the altercation, a youth from one side attacked Ravita with a spade, hitting her on the neck and head.

"The victim sustained a deep fatal wound and collapsed on the spot. Local residents and family members rushed her to the emergency ward of Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, where doctors declared her brought dead," a police official said.

Circle Officer (City) Sanjay Reddy and Mahuadih Station House Officer Amit Kumar Rai visited the spot with a police force to take stock of the situation.

Investigation and Aftermath

While the main accused and other male members of his family have fled the area after the incident, police have detained the accused's mother and sister for questioning.

"The murder was a fallout of a family dispute. The accused attacked his aunt with a spade, leading to her death. We have initiated necessary legal action and are conducting raids to nab the perpetrator," Reddy said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added.