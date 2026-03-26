UP Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Power Fault

A lineman in Uttar Pradesh tragically died after being electrocuted while repairing a power fault, prompting a police investigation into possible negligence and raising concerns about electrical safety protocols.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 33-year-old lineman died after being electrocuted while repairing a power fault in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

The lineman, Hriday Narayan Yadav, was working on a contractual basis at the Ratsar power substation.

Electricity was unexpectedly restored during the repair work, leading to the fatal electric shock.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a substation employee and an unidentified person.

The incident raises concerns about safety protocols and procedures for electrical repair work in the region.

A 33-year-old lineman died after being electrocuted while carrying out repair work at a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Ratsar power substation in the Khejuri area.

According to police, Hriday Narayan Yadav, deployed on a contractual basis, had taken a proper shutdown from the substation around 7 pm on Wednesday and began fixing a power fault in the village.

However, electricity supply to the feeder was suddenly restored during the repair work, causing him to suffer a severe electric shock. He sustained critical burn injuries and fell from the pole, police said.

Locals took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Station House Officer Mithilesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, Poonam Devi, police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Anil Kumar, posted at the Ratsar substation, and an unidentified person.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police added.