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Home  » News » Couple Found Dead In UP Field Before Wedding

Couple Found Dead In UP Field Before Wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 12:41 IST

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A young couple was tragically found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district just before the woman's scheduled wedding, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old youth were found dead in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The couple were discovered hanging from a tree in a field outside Kuberpur village.
  • The woman's wedding procession was scheduled to arrive the next day.
  • Police are investigating the incident as a possible suicide and probing all angles.

A 19-year-old woman, whose wedding procession was scheduled to arrive the next day, and a youth were found hanging from a tree in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Police Investigation Into Couple's Death

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare said the bodies of Nanhi Yadav (19) and Somendra Yadav (19), both residents of Kuberpur village under Paraur police station area, were found hanging from a tree outside the village.

 

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," Bhavare told PTI.

She said police reached the spot after receiving information and later ascertained the identities of the deceased. The woman's wedding was scheduled for May 7, with the 'baarat' (wedding procession) expected to arrive the next day.

Families Await Answers

Bhavare said the families have not yet provided any information regarding the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

"The exact reason behind the deaths is a matter of investigation. We are probing the case from all angles," she added.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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