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Woman Murders Nephew To Frame Husband's Lover In Latur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 18:57 IST

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In a shocking case from Latur, a woman has been arrested for the murder of her nephew, allegedly to frame her husband's lover, revealing a twisted tale of infidelity and crime.

Key Points

  • A woman in Latur has been arrested for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old nephew.
  • The motive behind the murder was to frame the husband's lover, according to police reports.
  • The woman allegedly strangled her nephew and staged a false kidnapping.
  • A temple priest has also been arrested for allegedly abetting the crime.

A woman has been arrested in the district for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old nephew in order to frame her husband's lover, police said.

Anita Dinesh Swami (34) and a temple priest named Sanjay Kashinath Swami (34) were arrested on Monday and a court sent them in police custody till April 24, said inspector Balaji Bhande of Chakur police station.

 

Motive Behind The Heinous Crime

On Monday, police had said that land dispute was the probable reason for the crime, but more chilling details about the motive emerged during the probe, an official said.

On April 19, Mangesh Chandrakant Swami approached Chakur police, reporting that his son Devansh (7) and nephew Saicharan (10) had gone out to play but did not return, said a police official.

Devansh was last seen around 7:07 am riding on a bicycle with his cousin Saicharan.

Around 1:30 pm, Devansh's body was found near an old house on Ujalamb Road, concealed behind a tractor tyre. Saicharan was subsequently found to be safe.

Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Anita Dinesh Swami, the complainant's sister-in-law and Saicharan's mother, due to her inconsistent statements and the fact that her mobile phone was switched off after the incident.

Anita allegedly confessed that the relations between her and her husband were sour because of his extramarital relationship with another woman. In an attempt to frame that woman, Anita allegedly murdered her nephew by strangling him, and staged a false kidnapping drama involving her own child.

Sanjay Swami allegedly abetted the crime, the official said.

Chakur police are conducting further probe.

Police in India investigate crimes based on filed complaints, gathering evidence and witness statements. If sufficient evidence exists, a suspect is arrested and presented before a court for judicial proceedings. The investigation in this case revealed a motive beyond the initial suspicion of a land dispute.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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