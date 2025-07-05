HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids

Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 05, 2025 10:44 IST

x

The Uttar Pradesh Police has said they have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly attempting to kill her husband and sons twice -- first by poisoning and then by stabbing.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naina Sharma and her lover Ashish Mishra, who were having an extra-marital affair, considered her husband and the children obstacles in their relationship. So, they conspired to kill them, they said on Friday.

They first attempted to poison the husband and the children. But when they failed, the two tried to stab the husband, Gopal Mishra. However, he escaped, the police said.

 

Bahjoi SHO Harish Kumar said Gopal Mishra, filed a complaint alleging that his wife, Naina, had an illicit relationship with Ashish.

The husband, in his complaint, alleged that on the night of June 30, the two tried to kill him and his two sons -- Chirag (4) and Krishna (1.5 years) -- by mixing a poisonous substance in their milk, the SHO said.

After their first attempt failed, the two accused on the intervening night of July 2-3 attempted to kill Gopal while he was sleeping by attacking him with a knife, he added.

Gopal narrowly escaped and raised an alarm, prompting Naina and Ashish to flee, the police said, adding that following Gopal's complaint, Bahjoi police arrested the two accused on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son
Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
Man kills employer's wife, son in 'act of revenge'
Man kills employer's wife, son in 'act of revenge'
Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...
Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...
2 minors kill man for iPhone to create 'high-quality reels'
2 minors kill man for iPhone to create 'high-quality reels'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Washington, DC as US celebrates its 249th Independence Day0:45

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Washington, DC as US...

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad and Tobago0:58

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad...

CM Yogi visits Mango Festival in Lucknow2:04

CM Yogi visits Mango Festival in Lucknow

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD