Home  » News » Woman Held in Latur Over Husband's Death

Woman Held in Latur Over Husband's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 09:59 IST

A woman in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide after her husband died following a domestic dispute related to his alcohol dependency.

Key Points

  • A woman in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested following the death of her husband during a domestic quarrel.
  • The husband, Sikandar Rathod, was reportedly heavily dependent on alcohol, leading to frequent arguments with his wife, Kamalbai.
  • During a fight, Sikandar allegedly fell and sustained a head injury and was punched in the chest, leading to his death.
  • Kamalbai has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 49-year-old husband during a domestic quarrel, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, one Sikandar Sidram Rathod was heavily dependent on alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife Kamalbai over his drinking habit.

 

Sikandar allegedly got into a scuffle with his wife on Tuesday evening after he came home drunk, an official said.

During the fight, he reportedly fell to the ground and sustained a head injury. He was also punched in the chest, after which he became unconscious, the official said.

Kamalbai took her husband to the Government Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead.

The wife was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken into custody, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
