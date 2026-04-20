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Woman Held For Killing Nephew Over Land Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 16:38 IST

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In a shocking incident in Latur, a woman has been arrested for the alleged murder of her young nephew, stemming from a bitter land dispute, highlighting the deadly consequences of family conflicts.

Key Points

  • A woman in Latur has been arrested for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old nephew.
  • The murder is believed to be the result of a land dispute between the accused and the boy's parents.
  • The boy was reported missing, and his body was later discovered near Chakur-Ujalamb road.
  • Police investigation, including a dog squad, led to the aunt's detention.
  • The accused allegedly attempted to conceal the body and staged a false disappearance of her own son to deflect suspicion.

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her seven-year-old nephew over a land dispute with his parents in Chakur town of Latur district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Details of the Crime and Investigation

The boy, who is a grandson of a local temple priest, went missing on Sunday morning. After an unsuccessful search, the family approached the police around 1 PM. The body of the boy was recovered by the police near an old house along the Chakur-Ujalamb road.

 

During the investigation, police detained the aunt of the boy based on leads provided by a dog squad.

Motive and Attempt to Conceal Evidence

According to preliminary findings, the woman allegedly strangled the boy over an agricultural land dispute. She then attempted to conceal the body and destroy evidence.

"In a bid to deflect suspicion, she also staged a false disappearance of her son," police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to murder and destruction of evidence. The police will likely conduct further investigations, including gathering forensic evidence and witness statements, to build a strong case for prosecution.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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