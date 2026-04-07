Pune Woman Arrested for Murdering 11-Month-Old Son

A Pune woman has been arrested for the shocking murder of her 11-month-old son, revealing a disturbing motive of wanting to marry another man and viewing the child as an obstacle.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 22-year-old woman in Pune has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 11-month-old son.

The woman initially claimed the child's death was accidental before confessing to intentionally killing him.

Police investigation revealed the woman was distressed by the child's behaviour and wanted to marry another man.

The infant's body was recovered from a well in the Ranjangaon MIDC area following the woman's confession.

The accused is now in custody, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant's death is ongoing.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 11-month-old son and dumping his body in a well in the Ranjangaon MIDC area of Pune district, officials said on Tuesday.

The killing had occurred on March 8, and the woman was arrested on Monday.

The woman's husband had reported last month that she had left their house along with their infant son. She was traced to Jambut village in the district on April 5.

During her initial questioning, the woman claimed that the child had fallen off a pedestal and died.

"She said that out of fear, she stuffed the body in a bag and dumped it in a well on a farm. Based on her statement, an accidental death report was initially registered. However, inconsistencies in her version raised suspicion," a police officer said.

Confession and Motive

During sustained interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime.

"She told the police that she was distressed as the infant was cranky and she wanted to leave her current husband and marry another man. She claimed the child was an obstacle, hence in order to get rid of him, she smashed the infant's head against a washing stone and killed him. She later stuffed the body into a bag and dumped it in a well," the officer said.

The decomposed body was later retrieved from the well, and the last rites were performed.

"The woman has been arrested, and further investigation is underway," he added.