Indore Woman Allegedly Conspired with Lover to Murder Husband

In a shocking case from Indore, a woman has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover to hire contract killers and murder her husband, revealing a tale of betrayal and revenge.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points An Indore woman, Bharti Patidar, is accused of plotting her husband's murder with her lover, Rahul Uike.

The victim, Naveen Patidar, was found dead with a gunshot wound, initially appearing as a hit-and-run.

Police investigation revealed a love affair and a past grudge as motives for the contract killing.

Several individuals, including the wife and hired shooters, have been arrested, while the lover remains at large.

The case bears similarities to a previous murder case involving a wife, her lover, and contract killers.

Naveen Patidar (31) was found dead by the roadside under Rau police station limits on April 12, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said.

It seemed to be a case of hit-and-run, but autopsy revealed that he had been shot in the neck.

Probe found that Patidar's wife Bharti had an an affair with Rahul Uike. A few years ago, information provided by Naveen Patidar to police in a murder case had led to Uike's arrest, creating bad blood between the two men, said the official.

Questioning revealed that Uike and Bharti conspired to kill Patidar and hired Mukesh Kumawat for his purpose, he said.

Kumawat, along with his associates Ajay Dholpuriya and Shriram Balai, allegedly executed the murder on the night of April 12, the DCP said.

Two of them, riding a motorcycle, allegedly shot Patidar in the neck at point blank range with a country-made pistol.

Police have arrested Bharti Patidar, Kumawat, Dholpuriya and Balai and seized an unregistered motorcycle, a country-made pistol and empty cartridges from them, said DCP Lalchandani.

Uike remains absconding.

Similar Case of Contract Killing

Last year, Sonam (25), wife of local businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, was arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover Raj Kushwaha (20) to murder her husband through contract killers. Raghuvanshi was killed during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.