HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indore Woman Allegedly Conspired with Lover to Murder Husband

Indore Woman Allegedly Conspired with Lover to Murder Husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 23:04 IST

In a shocking case from Indore, a woman has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover to hire contract killers and murder her husband, revealing a tale of betrayal and revenge.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • An Indore woman, Bharti Patidar, is accused of plotting her husband's murder with her lover, Rahul Uike.
  • The victim, Naveen Patidar, was found dead with a gunshot wound, initially appearing as a hit-and-run.
  • Police investigation revealed a love affair and a past grudge as motives for the contract killing.
  • Several individuals, including the wife and hired shooters, have been arrested, while the lover remains at large.
  • The case bears similarities to a previous murder case involving a wife, her lover, and contract killers.

Naveen Patidar (31) was found dead by the roadside under Rau police station limits on April 12, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said.

It seemed to be a case of hit-and-run, but autopsy revealed that he had been shot in the neck.

 

Probe found that Patidar's wife Bharti had an an affair with Rahul Uike. A few years ago, information provided by Naveen Patidar to police in a murder case had led to Uike's arrest, creating bad blood between the two men, said the official.

Questioning revealed that Uike and Bharti conspired to kill Patidar and hired Mukesh Kumawat for his purpose, he said.

Kumawat, along with his associates Ajay Dholpuriya and Shriram Balai, allegedly executed the murder on the night of April 12, the DCP said.

Two of them, riding a motorcycle, allegedly shot Patidar in the neck at point blank range with a country-made pistol.

Police have arrested Bharti Patidar, Kumawat, Dholpuriya and Balai and seized an unregistered motorcycle, a country-made pistol and empty cartridges from them, said DCP Lalchandani.

Uike remains absconding.

Similar Case of Contract Killing

Last year, Sonam (25), wife of local businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, was arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover Raj Kushwaha (20) to murder her husband through contract killers. Raghuvanshi was killed during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Woman and Lover Arrested in Husband's Murder Conspiracy
Madhya Pradesh Woman and Lover Arrested in Husband's Murder Conspiracy
Madhya Pradesh Woman and Lover Arrested for Husband's Murder
Madhya Pradesh Woman and Lover Arrested for Husband's Murder
MP Woman and Lover Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Husband
MP Woman and Lover Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Husband
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Wife and Alleged Lover Arrested in BSF Jawan Murder Case
Wife and Alleged Lover Arrested in BSF Jawan Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia STEALS the Spotlight at Bhooth Bangla Screening1:04

Tamannaah Bhatia STEALS the Spotlight at Bhooth Bangla...

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari7:05

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO