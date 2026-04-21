Wild Bison Attack Kills Two Women In Jharkhand Forest

In a tragic incident, two women in Jharkhand's Latehar district lost their lives after being attacked by a wild bison while collecting flowers in the forest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two women were killed in a Jharkhand forest after a wild bison attack.

The women had gone to the Gurikam forest to collect flowers.

Forest officials provided initial compensation to the families of the deceased.

The Jharkhand government will provide additional compensation to the families.

Two women were found dead in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The women died after they were reportedly attacked by a wild bison in Gurikam forest, they said.

Details of the Bison Attack Incident

Ajay Toppo, forest range officer, said that as per the statement of family members, the women went to collect flowers in the forest on Monday morning but did not return home.

"Their bodies were found in the forest on Tuesday morning. It appears that they were killed in a bison attack. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar hospital," Toppo said.

Victims Identified and Compensation Announced

The deceased have been identified as Shilamania Devi (64) and Shanti Kunwar (50).

He said that Rs 50,000 each was provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while another Rs 3.5 lakh as compensation will be given after completion of formalities.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation in case of death by wild animals.

Fatal wild animal attacks, while rare, do occur in forested regions of India, often prompting calls for increased wildlife management and human-animal conflict mitigation. Under Indian law, the forest department is typically responsible for investigating such incidents and providing compensation to the victims' families. The investigation will likely focus on determining the circumstances of the attack and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences.