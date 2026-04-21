HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Wild Bison Attack Kills Two Women In Jharkhand Forest

Wild Bison Attack Kills Two Women In Jharkhand Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 14:02 IST

x

In a tragic incident, two women in Jharkhand's Latehar district lost their lives after being attacked by a wild bison while collecting flowers in the forest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two women were killed in a Jharkhand forest after a wild bison attack.
  • The women had gone to the Gurikam forest to collect flowers.
  • Forest officials provided initial compensation to the families of the deceased.
  • The Jharkhand government will provide additional compensation to the families.

Two women were found dead in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The women died after they were reportedly attacked by a wild bison in Gurikam forest, they said.

 

Details of the Bison Attack Incident

Ajay Toppo, forest range officer, said that as per the statement of family members, the women went to collect flowers in the forest on Monday morning but did not return home.

"Their bodies were found in the forest on Tuesday morning. It appears that they were killed in a bison attack. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar hospital," Toppo said.

Victims Identified and Compensation Announced

The deceased have been identified as Shilamania Devi (64) and Shanti Kunwar (50).

He said that Rs 50,000 each was provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while another Rs 3.5 lakh as compensation will be given after completion of formalities.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation in case of death by wild animals.

Fatal wild animal attacks, while rare, do occur in forested regions of India, often prompting calls for increased wildlife management and human-animal conflict mitigation. Under Indian law, the forest department is typically responsible for investigating such incidents and providing compensation to the victims' families. The investigation will likely focus on determining the circumstances of the attack and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Killed in Jharkhand by Wild Elephant Attacks
Three Killed in Jharkhand by Wild Elephants in Separate Incidents
Four of family among 6 killed in wild elephants' attack in Jharkhand
Four of family among 6 killed in wild elephants' attack in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Brothers Arrested for Attacking Woman Suspected of Witchcraft
Elephant Tramples Pregnant Woman to Death in Jharkhand Village

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

WATCH: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on the last day of the campaign1:30

WATCH: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on...

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists flock to Dal Lake amid tight security2:30

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists flock...

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Traditional Avatar1:10

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Traditional Avatar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO