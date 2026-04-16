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Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Chhattisgarh Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:07 IST

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A man in Chhattisgarh was tragically killed by a wild elephant, sparking protests and highlighting the escalating human-animal conflict in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh.
  • The incident occurred when the man encountered the elephant while returning home from work.
  • Local villagers are protesting, demanding compensation and a government job for the deceased's family.
  • Over 325 people have been killed in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh in the last five years, highlighting the ongoing human-animal conflict.

A 28-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest near his village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Keshav, came face to face with the tusker near his village Kotbahra under Surajpur forest range on Wednesday late evening when he was returning home from work, a forest official said.

 

On being alerted about it, forest department personnel reached the spot and the body was shifted for the post-mortem, he said.

The elephant has been still roaming in the area and locals have been alerted, he said.

Villagers Protest After Deadly Attack

Enraged over the incident, local villagers kept the body on Ambikapur-Pratappur state highway on Thursday and blocked it, demanding compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

Local administration and police officials reached the spot and pacified them.

Rising Human-Animal Conflict

According to the forest department officials, over 325 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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