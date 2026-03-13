HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elephant Tramples Pregnant Woman to Death in Jharkhand Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 17:22 IST

A pregnant woman in Jharkhand was tragically killed by a wild elephant after venturing outside her home, prompting an investigation into whether it's the same elephant responsible for previous fatalities.

Key Points

  • A pregnant woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was tragically killed by a wild elephant.
  • The incident occurred in Kuida village when the woman went outside her home after suspecting elephant activity.
  • Forest department officials are investigating whether the elephant is the same one responsible for previous deaths in the region.
  • The elephant used its trunk to catch and trample the 30-year-old woman, resulting in her death.

A wild elephant trampled to death a pregnant woman in Goilkera area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the woman, 30-year-old Rani Boipai, came out of her home in Kuida village, suspecting elephant movement in the vicinity.

 

The elephant caught her with its trunk and trampled her to death, Officer-in-Charge of Goilkera police station, Sujit Kumar, said.

Asked whether the elephant was the same tusker that had claimed around 22 lives in January, the officer said it was yet to be confirmed.

Senior forest department officials are looking into the matter, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

