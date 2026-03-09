HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village

Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village

Source: PTI
March 09, 2026

A tragic wild elephant attack in Karnataka has claimed the life of a woman, raising concerns about escalating human-wildlife conflict and prompting authorities to take action.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old woman in Karnataka was killed in a sudden wild elephant attack while walking to work.
  • The incident occurred in Balegundi, Valnoor village, Kushalnagar taluk, Kodagu district.
  • Forest officials are responding to the incident and have assured villagers that efforts are being made to capture the elephant.
  • The attack has sparked anger among villagers due to increasing human-wildlife conflict in the area.

A 55-year-old woman was killed after she was attacked by a wild elephant in this district on Monday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Jalajakshi, a resident of Balegundi in Valnoor village of Kushalnagar taluk, they said.

According to forest department officials, Jalajakshi was walking along the roadside with other women to attend to their daily work when a wild elephant approached them. The animal suddenly attacked her, killing her on the spot, while the other women accompanying her managed to run away after spotting the elephant.

 

Forest officials including Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Gopal, visited the spot. Officials assured villagers that efforts were underway to capture the elephant.

Villagers Express Anger

Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and expressed anger over repeated instances of human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
