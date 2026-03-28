Woman Killed in Leopard Attack Near Bijnor, India

A woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died after a leopard attack while working in a field, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 57-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack while working in a field in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

The leopard dragged the woman into nearby thickets after attacking her.

Local residents protested the incident, blocking a road until authorities intervened.

Authorities are installing a cage to capture the leopard responsible for the fatal attack.

The victim's family will receive government compensation following the deadly leopard encounter.

A 57-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard while she was working with her husband in a field near a forest here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Hidayatpur Chauhadwala village in Afzalgarh area on Friday evening.

According to Forest Ranger Pradeep Sharma, the woman, Kranti Devi, was taking a rest while her husband Ranjeet was working nearby.

"A leopard suddenly emerged from the fields, grabbed Kranti Devi by the neck, and dragged her into the thickets," Sharma said.

Ranjeet chased the feline with a wooden stick, but by the time the leopard dropped the woman and fled into the forest, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Community Response to the Leopard Attack

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who blocked the Kalagarh Road in protest. The blockade was lifted after police and administration officials pacified the protesters.

Station House Officer Vijendra Rathi said the body has been sent for autopsy.

Authorities Respond to Fatal Incident

Ranger Sharma said a cage is being installed in the area to capture the leopard.

The woman's family will be provided compensation in accordance with the government rules, he added.