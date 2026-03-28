HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Killed in Leopard Attack Near Bijnor, India

Woman Killed in Leopard Attack Near Bijnor, India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 11:15 IST

x

A woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died after a leopard attack while working in a field, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 57-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack while working in a field in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The leopard dragged the woman into nearby thickets after attacking her.
  • Local residents protested the incident, blocking a road until authorities intervened.
  • Authorities are installing a cage to capture the leopard responsible for the fatal attack.
  • The victim's family will receive government compensation following the deadly leopard encounter.

A 57-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard while she was working with her husband in a field near a forest here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Hidayatpur Chauhadwala village in Afzalgarh area on Friday evening.

 

According to Forest Ranger Pradeep Sharma, the woman, Kranti Devi, was taking a rest while her husband Ranjeet was working nearby.

"A leopard suddenly emerged from the fields, grabbed Kranti Devi by the neck, and dragged her into the thickets," Sharma said.

Ranjeet chased the feline with a wooden stick, but by the time the leopard dropped the woman and fled into the forest, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Community Response to the Leopard Attack

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who blocked the Kalagarh Road in protest. The blockade was lifted after police and administration officials pacified the protesters.

Station House Officer Vijendra Rathi said the body has been sent for autopsy.

Authorities Respond to Fatal Incident

Ranger Sharma said a cage is being installed in the area to capture the leopard.

The woman's family will be provided compensation in accordance with the government rules, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Woman arrested for 'attempting to murder' mother-in-law in UP
Woman arrested for 'attempting to murder' mother-in-law in UP
Leopard Enters Rajasthan Town, Injures Elderly Woman
Leopard Enters Rajasthan Town, Injures Elderly Woman
Days after SC's order, woman mauled to death by stray dogs
Days after SC's order, woman mauled to death by stray dogs
Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri
Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

PM Modi all set to inaugurate Phase-1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar2:05

PM Modi all set to inaugurate Phase-1 of Noida...

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

Large number of devotees offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri1:08

Large number of devotees offer prayers at Shree Jagannath...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO