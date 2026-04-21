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Family Dispute Leads To Tragedy In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 09:09 IST

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A 25-year-old woman and her two children tragically died after jumping into a well in Maharashtra's Latur district, with a family dispute suspected to be the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman and her two children were found dead in a well in Latur, Maharashtra.
  • The incident occurred in Kharosa village, Ausa tehsil.
  • Police suspect a family dispute led to the tragic event.
  • An investigation has been launched by Killari police.

A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well with her two minor children in Maharashtra's Latur district following a family dispute, leading to their deaths, police said.

The incident occurred at Kharosa village in Ausa tehsil around Sunday midnight.

 

Details of the Incident

The woman, identified as Nikita Amardeep Bhure, along with her children Shivani (5) and Shivansh (3), jumped into a well located adjacent to their residence, police inspector Dr Vishal Shahane told PTI.

Some villagers spotted the woman's body floating in the well on Monday morning.

Upon receiving information, Killari police personnel rushed to the spot and the three bodies were later fished out, the official said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

Indian law treats suicide as a complex issue, often involving investigations into potential abetment or underlying mental health concerns. The police will likely investigate the family dispute to determine if it contributed to the woman's actions. Such incidents highlight the need for accessible mental health support in rural areas.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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