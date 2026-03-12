Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kills Four Daughters, Then Herself

In a shocking incident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, a woman is suspected of killing her four young daughters before taking her own life, prompting a police investigation into the tragic family event.

Key Points Four minor sisters, aged between five months and seven years, were found dead in a well in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Their mother, Savita Lodhi, is suspected of throwing her daughters into the well before hanging herself at her home.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Khamaria village.

The reason behind the suspected suicide-murders is currently unknown, and police are questioning family members and local residents.

Four minor sisters aged between five months and seven years were found dead in a well on Thursday, while their mother who allegedly threw them into the water body, was found hanging at her home in a village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Prima facie it appears that the woman, Savita Lodhi (30), threw her four daughters into the well and later hanged herself at her house in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap told reporters.

The sisters, aged between five months and seven years, drowned in the well located in an agriculture field belonging to a local farmer, he said, adding three of the bodies have been fished out so far with the help of villagers.

On receiving information about the incident, which created panic in the village, personnel from the Kesli police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Investigation into the Tragedy

The reason behind the suicide-murders was not yet known, according to police.

Police are questioning family members of the deceased and local residents to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the CSP said.