HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kills Four Daughters, Then Herself

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kills Four Daughters, Then Herself

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 17:36 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, a woman is suspected of killing her four young daughters before taking her own life, prompting a police investigation into the tragic family event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four minor sisters, aged between five months and seven years, were found dead in a well in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Their mother, Savita Lodhi, is suspected of throwing her daughters into the well before hanging herself at her home.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Khamaria village.
  • The reason behind the suspected suicide-murders is currently unknown, and police are questioning family members and local residents.

Four minor sisters aged between five months and seven years were found dead in a well on Thursday, while their mother who allegedly threw them into the water body, was found hanging at her home in a village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Prima facie it appears that the woman, Savita Lodhi (30), threw her four daughters into the well and later hanged herself at her house in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap told reporters.

 

The sisters, aged between five months and seven years, drowned in the well located in an agriculture field belonging to a local farmer, he said, adding three of the bodies have been fished out so far with the help of villagers.

On receiving information about the incident, which created panic in the village, personnel from the Kesli police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Investigation into the Tragedy

The reason behind the suicide-murders was not yet known, according to police.

Police are questioning family members of the deceased and local residents to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the CSP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
6 children die after mother throws them into well in Maharashtra
6 children die after mother throws them into well in Maharashtra
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Woman Critical, Two Daughters Dead in Malviya Nagar Home
4 dead, 19 rescued after several fall into well in MP
4 dead, 19 rescued after several fall into well in MP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav Wedding0:21

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav...

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO