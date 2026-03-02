Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations

A tragic incident in Rajasthan sees three children dead and their mother suspected of suicide, prompting a police investigation into alleged dowry harassment and domestic disputes within the family.

Key Points Three children were discovered dead in a water tank at their residence in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

The children's mother died in a suspected suicide at Bharatpur railway station, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities are exploring potential connections between the deaths and allegations of dowry harassment and domestic disputes.

The mother reportedly accused her in-laws of physical assault and dowry demands in a social media video before her death.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating all angles, including family disputes, dowry demands, and possible abetment to suicide or murder.

Three children were found dead in a water tank inside their house in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, while their mother died allegedly by suicide at the Bharatpur railway station, police said.

The incident appears linked to domestic discord and alleged dowry harassment, they said.

The deceased children have been identified as Divya (5), Bharti (3) and Deepak (1.5), all siblings.

According to police, information about the children's bodies in the water tank was received on Monday morning. A team reached the spot in Wajirpur area and recovered the bodies from the tank.

Initial probe revealed that their mother, Sangita Meena, was missing since Sunday. Meanwhile, police received information that a woman -- later identified as the mother -- had jumped in front of a train at the Bharatpur railway station on Sunday night.

She was critically injured, shifted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, and succumbed to injuries during treatment.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the children drowned accidentally or were thrown into the tank.

Investigation into Dowry Harassment Allegations

A complaint was lodged by Sangita's brother Akhilesh, a resident of Alampur in Karauli district, against her husband Praveen, brother-in-law Rakesh, sister-in-law Kavita, mother-in-law Kamla and others, alleging dowry harassment and murder of the children.

An FIR has been registered, police said.

Deputy SP Girraj Meena said Sangita had uploaded a video on social media on Sunday, accusing her in-laws of physical assault and forcing her out of the house. In the video, she reportedly held them responsible in case of her death.

"Investigation from all angles is going on, including family disputes, alleged dowry demands and possible abetment to suicide or murder," he said.