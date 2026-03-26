Karnataka Woman, Three Children Die by Suicide in Well

A tragic incident in Karnataka's Vijayapura district saw a woman and her three young children die by suicide after jumping into a well, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 28-year-old woman and her three children died by suicide in Vijayapura district, Karnataka.

The woman allegedly threw her three children into the well before jumping in herself.

Police are investigating the cause of the tragic incident, which occurred in Miragi village.

The woman's husband, a private bus driver, was not present at the time of the incident.

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a well along with her three minor children, the youngest just a year old, in Vijayapura district on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Miragi village of Indi Taluk of the district. The woman, Rajashree Shankarappa Hallur, and her children, Anushree (6), Tanu (3) and Santosh (1), died in the incident.

"Preliminary information suggests that the woman first threw her three children into the well and then jumped in," police said, adding that the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police said Rajashree's husband, Shankarappa, a private bus driver, was not in the village at the time of the incident.

The incident came to light in the evening, and Indi Rural Police have visited the spot, they said. Further proceedings will be initiated after the husband and other family members arrive, police said, adding that the exact reason behind the incident would be known only after a detailed investigation.