News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 6 children die after mother throws them into well in Maharashtra

6 children die after mother throws them into well in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2022 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six minor children, including five girls, died when their mother allegedly threw them into a well on Monday in Maharashtra's Raigad district following a domestic dispute, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The shocking incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said.

 

The 30-year-old woman took the step after she was allegedly beaten up by the members of her husband's family, he said.

The children who drowned were aged between 18 months and 10 years, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dowry deaths account for 40% to 50% of female homicides
Dowry deaths account for 40% to 50% of female homicides
Why we don't read about dowry deaths any more
Why we don't read about dowry deaths any more
Murder with cobra: Husband given double life term
Murder with cobra: Husband given double life term
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
KP teacher shot dead, 7th targeted killing in J-K
KP teacher shot dead, 7th targeted killing in J-K
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
Yeh Hai India: How Rhinos Beat The Heat
Yeh Hai India: How Rhinos Beat The Heat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Demand inheritance, not dowry'

'Demand inheritance, not dowry'

Why did Kerala governor fast against dowry?

Why did Kerala governor fast against dowry?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances