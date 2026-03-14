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Woman's Body Recovered After Alleged Drowning of Daughters in Odisha Well

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 21:54 IST

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In a tragic incident in Odisha, a woman's death is under investigation after she allegedly drowned her two young daughters in a well, prompting a police probe into the circumstances and her mental state.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman in Sambalpur, Odisha, is suspected of throwing her two daughters into a well.
  • The woman's body was found hanging in a nearby village.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
  • The woman's husband reported the incident to the police after discovering his children were missing.
  • Villagers claim the woman was mentally unwell and suffering from psychological ailments.

The police on Saturday recovered the body of a woman, who allegedly threw her two minor daughters into a well in Odisha's Sambalpur district, an officer said.

The woman, identified as Sanju Madiki, allegedly killed her daughters in her village on Friday and hanged herself on March 14.

 

Kuchinda SDPO Pradip Kumar Das said Sanju's husband James Madiki informed police that his wife had thrown his two daughters -- one four-month-old and another six-year-old -- into a well in the village on Friday evening.

Her body was found hanging in another village on Saturday morning, the SDPO said.

The officer said a probe is being conducted to find out if the woman herself dumped the daughters into the well and then took her life.

Police said the matter came to light when James could not find his children at home on Friday evening. After asking his wife about it, he came to know that she had thrown them into a village well.

Villagers and the woman's husband claimed that she was mentally unwell and suffering from some psychological ailments.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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