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Home  » News » Mumbai Police Bust Drug Racket, Seize ₹6 Crore Worth Of Ecstasy

Mumbai Police Bust Drug Racket, Seize ₹6 Crore Worth Of Ecstasy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 17:25 IST

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Mumbai police have seized MDMA pills worth ₹6 crore and arrested a woman, dismantling a significant drug distribution racket operating in the Thane district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai police seized MDMA pills worth ₹6 crore in Thane district.
  • A woman member of a drug distribution racket was arrested.
  • The drugs were likely intended for parties and upcoming events.
  • Investigations suggest the drugs were sourced through an interstate syndicate.
  • The police are examining the accused's phone to identify other network members.

The Mumbai police on Sunday seized MDMA pills or ecstasy worth ₹6 crore and arrested a woman member of a drug distribution racket in neighbouring Thane district, an official said.

Massive Drug Seizure in Mumbai

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted a consignment of 5,000 pills and nabbed the 35-year-old accused from Titwala town, he said.

 

According to the police, the drugs were possibly intended for parties and upcoming events targeted by drug peddlers.

Interstate Drug Syndicate Uncovered

Preliminary investigations suggest that the contraband was sourced through an interstate syndicate, he said.

The police are examining the accused woman's mobile phone data and contacts to identify other members of the network and their intended recipients, the official said.

Ongoing Crackdown on Narcotics

The seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown by the police to dismantle narcotics supply chains.

On April 14, the ANC's Ghatkopar unit seized 200 MDMA pills and arrested one Irfan Ansari from Sakinaka.

During his interrogation, the accused revealed the name of a female drug peddler as the main supplier, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the arrested individual could face significant jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The Anti-Narcotics Cell will likely trace the supply chain to identify the source of the MDMA and any other individuals involved in the distribution network. Mumbai has seen an increase in drug-related arrests in recent months.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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