HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman held for smuggling MDMA, hid drugs in private parts

Woman held for smuggling MDMA, hid drugs in private parts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 14:34 IST

x

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in Kerala's Kollam for allegedly trafficking synthetic drug MDMA worth several lakhs of rupees from Bengaluru, police officials said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anila Raveendran, a native of Anchalummoodu, was taken into custody on Friday evening by the Sakthikulangara police and the Kollam City Police District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

According to the police, she was travelling in a car from Bengaluru when police attempted to stop the vehicle near the Neendakara bridge. However, the driver tried to evade them, leading to a chase.

The car was eventually intercepted, and 90 grams of MDMA was seized, police sources added.

 

First, 50 grams of MDMA was found in the car. Subsequently, the woman was medically examined and found to have hidden around 40 grams of MDMA in her private parts, police said.

However, police sources stated that while the exact quantity of MDMA seized from her is yet to be determined, it is estimated to be around 90 grams in total.

Police sources said the woman had been smuggling MDMA to supply it to school and college students in Kollam city.

The car driven by the accused was also seized.

Anila Raveendran was previously involved in an MDMA drug smuggling case, police officials added.

A detailed investigation regarding the source of the contraband is underway, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MDMA worth Rs 75 cr seized in K'taka, 2 foreigners held
MDMA worth Rs 75 cr seized in K'taka, 2 foreigners held
Coast Guard seizes 6,000 kg methamphetamine
Coast Guard seizes 6,000 kg methamphetamine
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Punjab's War on Drugs Campaign In Full Force
Punjab's War on Drugs Campaign In Full Force
Drug lord wanted by FBI arrested in Ludhiana
Drug lord wanted by FBI arrested in Ludhiana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

On Sheetala Saptami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

webstory image 3

Tandoori Magic: 10 Recipes For Tandoori Delicacies

VIDEOS

Yemen launches attack in Jerusalem, Israeli Army intercepts missile2:55

Yemen launches attack in Jerusalem, Israeli Army...

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar2:30

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Beauty from Kashmir is here!0:42

Beauty from Kashmir is here!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD