Thane Police Seize ₹22 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone, Two Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after police seized mephedrone worth ₹22 lakh in a significant drug bust, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points Thane police arrested two individuals in Bhiwandi for possession of mephedrone.

The seized mephedrone is estimated to be worth ₹22 lakh.

The suspects were apprehended near a school in Bhiwandi.

Police are investigating the source of the drugs and the intended customers.

A third individual has been named as a wanted suspect in connection with the case.

Police have arrested two persons and seized mephedrone valued at Rs 22 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The seizure was made in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday.

According to police, a team from the crime unit searched two men acting suspiciously in front of a school around 9 pm.

The two, identified as Vasim Salim Shaikh (42) and Sarim Shabbir Momin (23), were carrying mephedrone valued at Rs 22 lakh, the official said.

The Shanti Nagar police station has registered a first information report against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police have also named one Jaib Amzad Pathan as a wanted accused in the case, the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigations are underway to trace the source of the synthetic drug and identify the intended customers, the official added.