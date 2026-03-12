HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Police Seize ₹22 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone, Two Arrested

Thane Police Seize ₹22 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 13:48 IST

x

Two individuals have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after police seized mephedrone worth ₹22 lakh in a significant drug bust, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Thane police arrested two individuals in Bhiwandi for possession of mephedrone.
  • The seized mephedrone is estimated to be worth ₹22 lakh.
  • The suspects were apprehended near a school in Bhiwandi.
  • Police are investigating the source of the drugs and the intended customers.
  • A third individual has been named as a wanted suspect in connection with the case.

Police have arrested two persons and seized mephedrone valued at Rs 22 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The seizure was made in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday.

 

According to police, a team from the crime unit searched two men acting suspiciously in front of a school around 9 pm.

The two, identified as Vasim Salim Shaikh (42) and Sarim Shabbir Momin (23), were carrying mephedrone valued at Rs 22 lakh, the official said.

The Shanti Nagar police station has registered a first information report against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police have also named one Jaib Amzad Pathan as a wanted accused in the case, the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigations are underway to trace the source of the synthetic drug and identify the intended customers, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Maharashtra Police Seize Opium, Arrest One in Thane District
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai
13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal ceremony in Kolkata3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal...

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav Wedding0:21

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO