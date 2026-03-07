HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Seize Opium, Arrest One in Thane District

Maharashtra Police Seize Opium, Arrest One in Thane District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 11:46 IST

In Thane, Maharashtra, police intercepted a drug trafficking operation, seizing Rs 38 lakh worth of dry opium and arresting one suspect, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Thane police seized dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh from a car and pickup van.
  • One person, Rakeshkumar Bhavarlal Godara, has been arrested in connection with the opium seizure.
  • The seizure occurred near a crusher unit on the road between Ovlikhind and Mankoli in Bhiwandi.
  • Authorities are investigating the source and intended destination of the seized opium.
  • A search is underway for the absconding suspect involved in the drug trafficking operation.

Police have seized dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh from a car and a pickup van in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

A patrolling team noticed a car and a pickup van moving suspiciously near a crusher unit on the road between Ovlikhind and Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Thursday and intercepted them, the official said.

 

The team seized dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh from both vehicles and apprehended one of the drivers while the other managed to flee, he said.

A case has been registered against Rakeshkumar Bhavarlal Godara (30), a native of Chhattisgarh, who was caught with the contraband, the official said, adding that a search is underway to trace the absconding accused.

The authorities are also trying to ascertain the source of the contraband and its intended destination, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
