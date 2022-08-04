News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai

PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai

Source: PTI
August 04, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police seized more than 700 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit at Nalasopara in Palghar district, and arrested five persons, officials said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit located in Nalasopara (west) on Wednesday and recovered the contraband that was meant to be supplied to drug peddlers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, an official said.

 

The main accused in the case is a post-graduate in organic chemistry, who got the formula of producing mephedrone through experiments, he said, adding that one of the other four arrested accused is a woman.

"The raid was carried out based on specific inputs, which the ANC's Worli team had received after the arrest of a drug peddler from Govandi, a suburb in Mumbai, in March this year. Mephedrone weighing 250 grams had been recovered from him at that time," he said.

During his interrogation, the ANC officials learnt that some more persons were involved in the illegal activity, following which they arrested the woman and one more person, and seized 2.760 kg of mephedrone.

Continuing its probe into the supply chain, the Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested one more accused and nabbed the main accused a day later following the raid at his Nalasopara unit.

"The ANC team recovered 701.740 kg mephedrone valued at Rs 1,403 crore from the accused," said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC), in a press conference.

During the probe, it came to light that the main accused himself was manufacturing the banned drug, he said.

"The main accused is a 52-year-old man, who holds a post-graduate degree in organic chemistry. After experimenting with various chemicals, he found out the formula of producing mephedrone," he said, adding that he was producing "high quality" substance.

The police are investigating the whole supply chain and the financial trails of the drug traffickers, he said.

"Wholesalers in the drug trade used to contact him for mephedrone and he was not selling the banned substance less than 25 kg in quantity," he said.

The accused person was using social media platforms, calling apps for drug peddling and supply, he said.

Of the total five accused, four were arrested in Mumbai, while one person was held in Nalasopara, the official said, adding that various angles were being probed in the case.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gujarat ATS seizes Rs 376 cr worth heroin from UAE near Mundra port
Gujarat ATS seizes Rs 376 cr worth heroin from UAE near Mundra port
Why Aryan Khan's Case Must Worry Us All
Why Aryan Khan's Case Must Worry Us All
Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work
Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work
Pak airspace used in drone strike to kill Zawahiri?
Pak airspace used in drone strike to kill Zawahiri?
Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji
Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Amit Shah witnesses destruction of 30,000 kg of drugs

Amit Shah witnesses destruction of 30,000 kg of drugs

Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin near Mumbai

Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin near Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances