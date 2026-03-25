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Home  » News » Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two

Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 19:03 IST

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In Thane, India, police have arrested two individuals and seized a substantial amount of mephedrone, valued at ₹4.12 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points

  • Thane police arrested Sohel Dilip Khan and Rohit Vilas Sitapure for possession of mephedrone.
  • The seized mephedrone is estimated to be worth ₹4.12 crore.
  • The arrest was made based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 2 kg of the narcotic drug.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Thane police has arrested two men and seized mephedrone worth ₹4.12 crore from their possession, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sohel Dilip Khan (26) and Rohit Vilas Sitapure (29) were arrested in the city on Monday following a tip-off.

 

As much as 2 kg of the narcotic drug was found in their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

Mephedrone or MD is known as a party drug.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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