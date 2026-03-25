Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two

In Thane, India, police have arrested two individuals and seized a substantial amount of mephedrone, valued at ₹4.12 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Key Points
- Thane police arrested Sohel Dilip Khan and Rohit Vilas Sitapure for possession of mephedrone.
- The seized mephedrone is estimated to be worth ₹4.12 crore.
- The arrest was made based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 2 kg of the narcotic drug.
- The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Thane police has arrested two men and seized mephedrone worth ₹4.12 crore from their possession, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Sohel Dilip Khan (26) and Rohit Vilas Sitapure (29) were arrested in the city on Monday following a tip-off.
As much as 2 kg of the narcotic drug was found in their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.
Mephedrone or MD is known as a party drug.
The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.