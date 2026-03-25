Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two

In Thane, India, police have arrested two individuals and seized a substantial amount of mephedrone, valued at ₹4.12 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Thane police arrested Sohel Dilip Khan and Rohit Vilas Sitapure for possession of mephedrone.

The seized mephedrone is estimated to be worth ₹4.12 crore.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 2 kg of the narcotic drug.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Thane police has arrested two men and seized mephedrone worth ₹4.12 crore from their possession, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sohel Dilip Khan (26) and Rohit Vilas Sitapure (29) were arrested in the city on Monday following a tip-off.

As much as 2 kg of the narcotic drug was found in their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

Mephedrone or MD is known as a party drug.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.