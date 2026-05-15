Woman Found Hanging In UP, Husband Questioned

Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman found hanging in her Kushinagar home, with her husband detained for questioning as authorities seek to determine the cause of death.

Key Points A 30-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation.

The woman's children discovered her body and alerted family members.

Police were alerted by the woman's nephew, who alleged murder.

The woman's husband has been detained for questioning as part of the investigation into her death.

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in the Kushinagar district here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Shiv Sareya Buzurg village under the Tamkuhiraj Police Station area.

Police Investigation Launched

Police said the woman, identified as Anjali Sharma, had gone to sleep with her children after finishing household work on Thursday night. Her children found her hanging from the fan on Friday morning and raised an alarm.

Family members were preparing for the cremation when police reached the spot following a complaint by the woman's nephew alleging murder.

Forensic Evidence Collected

Police and a forensic team collected evidence from the room.

The woman's husband has been detained for questioning, police said.

Station House Officer Girijesh Upadhyay said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report is received.