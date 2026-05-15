HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Found Hanging In UP, Husband Questioned

Woman Found Hanging In UP, Husband Questioned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 17:07 IST

x

Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman found hanging in her Kushinagar home, with her husband detained for questioning as authorities seek to determine the cause of death.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation.
  • The woman's children discovered her body and alerted family members.
  • Police were alerted by the woman's nephew, who alleged murder.
  • The woman's husband has been detained for questioning as part of the investigation into her death.

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in the Kushinagar district here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Shiv Sareya Buzurg village under the Tamkuhiraj Police Station area.

 

Police Investigation Launched

Police said the woman, identified as Anjali Sharma, had gone to sleep with her children after finishing household work on Thursday night. Her children found her hanging from the fan on Friday morning and raised an alarm.

Family members were preparing for the cremation when police reached the spot following a complaint by the woman's nephew alleging murder.

Forensic Evidence Collected

Police and a forensic team collected evidence from the room.

The woman's husband has been detained for questioning, police said.

Station House Officer Girijesh Upadhyay said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report is received.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway
Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway
Woman Found Dead In UP Village, Husband Detained
Woman Found Dead In UP Village, Husband Detained
UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical
UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical
UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical
UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical
Woman in Unnao Dies by Suicide After Husband's Death
Woman in Unnao Dies by Suicide After Husband's Death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing3:52

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He Arrives in Abu Dhabi0:10

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO