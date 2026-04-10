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UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 14:59 IST

A woman in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died after a brutal acid attack, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about violence against women in the region.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old woman in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, died from injuries sustained in an alleged acid attack.
  • The victim's mother is in critical condition following the acid attack.
  • Police are investigating the acid attack, which occurred while the victims were sleeping.
  • The assailant entered the house through the roof and poured acid on the sleeping women.
  • Authorities are working to apprehend the accused in the Kushinagar acid attack case.

A 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries following an alleged acid attack on her and her mother while both of them were sleeping inside their house here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Morwan area under Ramkola police station on Thursday night, they said.

 

Kajal died at Gorakhpur Medical College on Friday morning, while her mother, Lilavati Devi, 58, remains critical, police said.

According to the police, an unidentified assailant entered their house after midnight through the roof and allegedly poured acid on Lilavati and her daughter while they were sleeping in a room.

Upon hearing their screams, Kajal's father, Prabhunath Yadav, who was sleeping in the veranda, rushed inside, but the attacker had already fled, they said.

Both victims were initially taken to Kushinagar Medical College and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College due to their critical condition.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gorakhpur range) S Channappa, SP Keshav Kumar, and ASP Siddharth Verma reached the spot with a heavy police force and initiated an investigation.

Yadav had been working at a cold storage facility in Asansol, West Bengal, and returned home about six months ago after his retirement, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused as soon as possible, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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