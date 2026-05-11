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Home  » News » Woman Found Dead In UP Village, Husband Detained

Woman Found Dead In UP Village, Husband Detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 18:16 IST

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A 33-year-old woman's suspicious death in Uttar Pradesh leads to the detention of her husband as police investigate the circumstances.

Key Points

  • A 33-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Saktuwa village, Uttar Pradesh, under suspicious circumstances.
  • The woman's husband has been detained by police for questioning following a written complaint from the deceased's maternal family.
  • Police have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.
  • An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

A 33-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside her home in a village here, police said on Monday.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Acting on a written complaint by the deceased's maternal family, police have detained her husband for interrogation.

 

According to the police, Bindu (33), a resident of Saktuwa village under Kotwali police station limits, died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

Kotwali Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Rai said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death would become clear once the report is received.

The deceased husband, Mrityunjay alias Ajit, has been detained for questioning over suspicion raised by the victim's family, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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