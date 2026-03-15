Woman in Unnao Dies by Suicide After Husband's Death

An Unnao woman tragically took her own life, highlighting the devastating impact of grief and depression following the loss of her husband, prompting discussions about mental health support and coping mechanisms.

Key Points A 30-year-old woman in Unnao allegedly committed suicide after her husband's recent death.

The woman, identified as Ekta, was reportedly in deep shock and depression following her husband's cardiac arrest.

Before her death, Ekta posted a video on Facebook expressing her feelings of incompleteness and inability to cope with the loss.

Police investigations and the post-mortem report confirm the cause of death as suicide by hanging, with depression as a primary factor.

Depressed over her husband's death earlier this month, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her parental home in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the PD Nagar locality on Saturday morning. The woman has been identified as Ekta alias Aarti, they said.

According to the police, Ekta's husband Alok had died of cardiac arrest on March 2 and her family members claimed that she was has been in deep shock and depression since then.

The woman's parents had already passed away and she had no children, they said, adding that Ekta had been living alone at her parental home after her husband's demise.

Before committing suicide, the woman posted a video on her Facebook status around 8 am, in which she said her life felt incomplete without her husband.

"I can't live without my husband, we loved each other a lot. A woman has three support pillars in her life, her parents, husband and children... I have nobody left. Everybody tries to console me but I can't bear it anymore... nothing worse than this can happen in my life," the woman said in the purported video which has surfaced online.

The police said that Ekta's neighbour, Sanjeev Tiwari, grew suspicious after seeing the video on her Facebook status later in the day and tried calling her, but could not reach her.

He later learnt that she had died by suicide, they said.

Sadar Kotwali in-charge Chandrakant Mishra said no complaint had been received in the matter.

The post-mortem report confirmed death due to hanging. Prima facie, it appeared that the woman took the step due to depression after her husband's death, he added.