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Home  » News » Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway

Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 09:22 IST

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A 28-year-old married woman in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the potential causes of her distress.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a suspected suicide at her home in Kushinagar.
  • The woman, Pratyaksha Mishra, had been married for about a year and was reportedly under mental stress.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide.
  • A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence to determine the cause of death.

A 28-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself at her parental home in Kushinagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday in Shaheed Amiya Tripathi Nagar under Kasya police station limits.

 

The deceased, Pratyaksha Mishra, was found hanging inside a room at her parental house near Malti Pandey School on the old Ramkola Road, officials said.

Details Surrounding The Woman's Death

According to police, Mishra had been married about a year ago to Mayank Tripathi, a resident of Kotwa village under Mahuadih police station limits in Deoria district.

Family members said she had been under "mental stress" for the past few months over unspecified reasons.

Police Investigation Underway

On receiving information, police officials along with a forensic team reached the spot and carried out a detailed inspection, collecting evidence.

Kasya SHO Ashutosh Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

He added that the exact cause behind the suicide is being investigated.

Suicide is a significant public health issue in India, with various social and economic factors often contributing to such tragedies. Police investigations in these cases typically involve gathering evidence, interviewing family members and acquaintances, and examining the circumstances leading up to the event to determine the cause and contributing factors.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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