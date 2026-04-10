UP Woman Dies After Acid Attack; Mother Critical

A 23-year-old woman tragically died following an alleged acid attack in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime that also left her mother critically injured.

Key Points A 23-year-old woman died after an alleged acid attack in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman's mother is in critical condition following the acid attack.

An unidentified assailant allegedly poured acid on the woman and her mother while they were sleeping.

Police are investigating the acid attack and searching for the accused in Kushinagar.

The victims were initially taken to Kushinagar Medical College before being transferred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

A 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries following an alleged acid attack on her and her mother while both of them were sleeping inside their house here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Morwan area under Ramkola police station on Thursday night, they said.

Kajal, a graduate who lived with her parents, younger brother, and a nephew, died at Gorakhpur Medical College on Friday morning, while her mother, Lilavati Devi, 58, remains critical, the police said.

According to the police, an unidentified assailant entered their house after midnight through the roof and allegedly poured acid on Lilavati and her daughter while they were sleeping in a room.

Upon hearing their screams, Kajal's father, Prabhunath Yadav, who was sleeping in the veranda, rushed inside, but the attacker had already fled, they said.

Both victims were initially taken to Kushinagar Medical College and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College due to their critical condition.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gorakhpur range) S Channappa, SP Keshav Kumar, and ASP Siddharth Verma reached the spot with a heavy police force and initiated an investigation.

Yadav had been working at a cold storage facility in Asansol, West Bengal, and returned home about six months ago after his retirement, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused as soon as possible, the SP said.