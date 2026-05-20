Woman Found Dead In UP, Husband Sought By Police

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her Uttar Pradesh home, and police are searching for her absconding husband as they investigate the suspicious circumstances.

Key Points A 30-year-old woman was discovered dead in her home in Gigina village, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman's body was found in a locked room inside the house, raising suspicions.

Police have identified the deceased as Sumitra Devi, aged 30.

The woman's husband, Sripati Beldar, is currently absconding, prompting a police search.

Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Gigina village under Mahuli police circle here, police said.

Police Investigation Launched

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said police received information that a foul smell was emanating from the house of one Sripati Beldar, the deceased woman's husband.

Acting on the information, police reached the spot and found that the smell was coming from a locked room inside the house, he said.

Details Of The Discovery

After opening the room, the police found the woman's body on a bed. The deceased was identified as Sumitra Devi (30), Singh said.

The ASP said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, it appeared that the woman had died two or three days ago, he added.

Search For The Husband Continues

He said the husband of the deceased was absconding, and police teams were searching for him.

Police were investigating the matter, and the case would be solved soon, the officer added.