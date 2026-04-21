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Man Suspected Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 16:49 IST

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A man suspected of murdering his wife in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the tragic case.

Key Points

  • Mobin Sheikh allegedly murdered his wife, Sharifia, with an axe following a domestic dispute in Bagheta village.
  • Sheikh had been absconding since the alleged murder on April 16.
  • Sheikh's body was found hanging from a tree in Gauri Khanpur village, suggesting a possible suicide.
  • Police suspect Sheikh died by suicide due to fear of arrest or remorse.

A man, who had been absconding after allegedly hacking his wife dead here, presumably died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Into Death

Additional Superintendent of Police (Banda) Shiv Raj said Mobin Sheikh (45) had allegedly murdered his wife Sharifia (45) with an axe during a domestic dispute on April 16 in Bagheta village, under Baberu police station limits, and had fled the area.

 

He said on Monday, Sheikh's body was found hanging from a noose tied to a tree in a field in Gauri Khanpur village.

The official said it appears that Sheikh died by suicide by hanging himself, either out of fear of arrest or remorse.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a comprehensive investigation into the entire incident has been initiated.

The Baberu police station will investigate the circumstances of both deaths. In India, investigations into unnatural deaths are typically conducted by local police, who then submit findings to a magistrate for further action.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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