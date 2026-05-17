Woman Found Dead, Dowry Death Suspected

Police in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating allegations of dowry death after a 29-year-old woman was found dead at her in-laws' home, prompting her mother to accuse them of murder.

Key Points A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

The in-laws claim the woman died by suicide, while her mother alleges dowry-related murder.

Police have registered a case against the husband and in-laws based on the mother's complaint.

The investigation is focused on allegations of dowry harassment leading to the woman's death.

A 29-year-old married woman was found hanging at her in-laws' home here, with her in-laws claiming it was suicide while her mother alleging murder over dowry, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Anukriti (29) had married Manoj Gond six years ago and lived with her in-laws in Mahadeva village.

Investigation Launched into Suspicious Death

Her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself inside a room of the house on Saturday evening, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface

Paniyara police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh said that based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother, a case was registered on Sunday against her husband Manoj Gond, mother-in-law Punam, father-in-law Sumer Gond, and brother-in-law Munna Gond.

The complainant alleged that Anukriti was being harassed for dowry by in-laws and was murdered over dowry-related demands, Singh said.