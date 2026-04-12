Husband on the Run After Allegedly Killing Wife Over Drinking Dispute

A tragic incident in Muzaffarnagar sees a woman murdered allegedly by her husband following a heated argument over his drinking, sparking a police manhunt and highlighting the dangers of domestic violence.

Key Points A woman in Muzaffarnagar was allegedly murdered by her husband after an argument regarding his alcohol consumption.

Police have registered a case against the husband, Puran Singh, who is currently absconding.

The incident occurred in Simbhalka village under Chapar police station.

The victim, Savita, was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Authorities are actively searching for the accused husband to bring him to justice.

A 45-year-old woman was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by her husband, when she opposed his drinking, police here said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ravi Shankar told reporters on Sunday that the deceased has been identified as Savita, and police have registered a case against her husband, Puran Singh (50), who is absconding.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, Puran Singh was under the influence of alcohol when a heated argument broke out between the couple on Saturday over his drinking habits.

Subsequently, Singh killed his wife in their house Simbhalka village under Chapar police station, using a sharp-edged weapon.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.